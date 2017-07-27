The Internet offers a number of websites where you can learn about the business of making movies. From places to obtain information about funding and equipment, to bios on actors and free screenplays. In an effort to bring that large world into focus, I offer this listing of sites which I have found to be both useful and educational.
Online Movies & Shorts:
- Comedy Central Studios
- Digger Films – Check out the first chapter to their anthology, “Stories of a Grave Digger”!
- Evan Mather Films
- Eveo
- Independent Free Films
- Maynard Films
- SciFlicks.com
Movie & TV Blogs (a collection of great sites that talk about movies, and feature great essays and/or reviews):
- cinecultist
- IndieTalk – Filmmaking Forum – Discussion and resources for independent filmmakers – discuss filmmaking, screenwriting, financing, distribution, and more!
- teevee
- metaphilm
- TVtattle
- Frank’s Reel Reviews: Where Your Opinion Counts!
Helpful Resources:
- About Film Schools – Worldwide film schools directory.
- Action Video – Production company that specializes in explainer video production of the highest quality for diverse range nationwide and international businesses.
- AscendCasting – A casting notice service unlike any that exists today, AscendCasting more effectively bridges the gap between the Producer and Casting Director seeking talent, and the Agent/Manager and Actor seeking work.
- Associate of Independent Film and Video – The Association of Independent Video and Filmmakers is a membership organization serving local and international film and videomakers—from documentarians and experimental artists to makers of narrative features. We enhance the growth of independent media by providing services and resources.
- Backstage – The actor’s resource!
- Crew Net
- Coverscript.com – Various resources are available, including: movie feeds, screenwriting tips, contest advice and a large collection of links for the writer/screenwriter and film industry. Screenplay services are also provided.
- Cyberspace Film School
- Film Underground
- Film Connection – an entertainment industry talent placement service with 5,000 students worldwide who train on-site at major film studios, video production companies, radio and TV stations, recording studios and record labels.
- FilmMakers Magazine
- FilmMaking-Careers: Your resource for film making information; including cinematography, high-def videography, script writing, film education, and more.
- Film Movement – Purchase DVD movies, buy DVD Movies, upcoming movie release at best prices. Visit us for all kinds of foreign film reviews, movie in Spanish, independent movie reviews, Australian film list, Brazilian movie, movies in French, Chinese film, Chinese movies review, French films, Australian movies and much more….
- The Foundation Center Online
- HD Video Cafe – A digital source of information on the DV revolution, including useful tips, informative articles, entertaining interviews on the art and technology of digital video.
- Independent Feature Project
- Internet Movie Database
- Media-Match.com – A completely free online directory of Film and TV professionals and facilities used by over 500 US production companies and broadcasters.
- Movie Review Query Engine
- My Entertainment World – a resource for information on funding and career opportunities for motion pictures, television, recording, live theatre, art, fashion industry, models, talents, performers, casting directors, agents, photographers, stylists, etc.
- Production Weekly – This site offers helpful information, for a price.
- Surfview Entertainment: Independent Film Financing Simplified
Film Festivals & Contests:
- Austin Film Festival
- Brooklyn International Film Festival
- Cannes Film Festival
- Sundance Film Festival
- Toronto Film Festival
- Toronto International Film Festival Group
- Toronto Jewish Film Festival
- Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival
- Tribeca Film Festival
- Worldwide Short Film Festival
Script Sources:
- BlackScreenplays.com – This site is a TERRIFIC resource for African-American screenwriters.
- Drew’s Script-O-Rama
- The Screenwriters Utopia
Organizations:
- Film Emporium
- New York Mayor’s Office of Film, Television & Broadcasting
- NYFILM.com
- Shooting People
- The New York City Screenwriters Meetup Group
Companies:
