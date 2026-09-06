Book ‘Spa Weekend’ with some reservations

Goats try to get in on Michelle Buteau, Leslie Mann, and Isla Fisher’s workout

“There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends.” – Sylvia Plath

Somewhere, the middle-aged women ensemble comedy went from socially conscious (think 9 to 5 – rest in peace, Dolly – or The First Wives Club) to all-out raunchy (think Bridesmaids or Bad Moms, the creative team of which is responsible for the film soon to go under the microscope here). The trend doesn’t seem to be reversing any time soon. There have been some memorable ones such as Girls Trip, some unmemorable ones such as Moms’ Night Out, and ones in the middle such as Spa Weekend.

Starring a quartet of funny ladies who genre forerunners hadn’t yet snatched up, Spa Weekend has the breezy, relaxed vibe its title suggests, but it’s a bit too carefree.

It is Jane’s (Leslie Mann) birthday, and her lifelong friends Coco (Michelle Buteau) and Sophie (Anna Faris) want to celebrate. Take a wild guess what they decide upon.

This friend group, however, is actually a quartet, with the remaining member being Mel (Isla Fisher), a brash floozy with no filter and a penchant for trouble. Fed up with her lunacy, Jane and Coco want her as far away from them as can be and decide not to invite her.

At the fancy resort, the trio is enjoying the amenities when – surprise, melonfarmer – Mel shows up. Word leaked out (gee, I wonder how), and now that she’s there, the three acquiesce and allow her to stay with them. But as Mel gets them on the bad side of the hotel manager/yogini (Erika Heynatz) with her crazy antics and forces them to confront some uncomfortable situations, they’re reminded of why she wasn’t initially invited.

Was I moved by any of the boilerplate friendship stuff? No. Common cliches abound on this end. You’ll get no points for guessing that someone who seems to have everything together really doesn’t or that the underling to an overbearing boss will find her voice. The only thing noticeably different is that variations on the “third act breakup” seem to happen every fiftteen minutes.

Did I find any of it funny? Yes. The biggest laughs come from the physical comedy, which is too intermittent but always lands. There appears to be some unwritten rule that the “big one” (physically speaking) of the group gets to be the funniest, and yeah, Buteau absolutely follows in the tradition of Melissa McCarthy and Bridget Everett. She is the breakout star of the picture, no question, a total riot from start to end. There’s even a running gag that easily could have worn thin, which she nails each time.

Fisher is right behind her, really committing to this nutty character (being allowed to speak with her natural accent was also welcome), while Mann and Faris get their moments on. And though she’s in the role of the straight woman, Heynatz gets some good exposure. Showing up sporadically in movies, shows, and games over the past 25 years (particularly productions in Australia, where this film was shot), she makes an impression here.

While no substitute for an actual spa weekend (or a better version of this kind of movie), Spa Weekend will put a smile on the faces of fans of its stars as well as those discovering any for the first time. I’m curious where they (particularly Buteau and Heynatz) will end up next.