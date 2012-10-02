We Cast This Movie! ‘Little House on the Prairie’

Sony Pictures reportedly looking to make big screen version of famed book & TV series

The first family of the frontier may be getting a trip to the big screen.

Deadline reported Monday that Sony Pictures was looking to acquire the rights to Little House on the Prairie. The celebrated series of books was turned into a wildly popular TV series in the 1970s into the 1980s, and was also a miniseries in 2005.

With a possible big screen treatment comes the potential for big name stars. So, if the powers that be in Hollywood are reading, we have a few ideas of who they should pick to take on the iconic roles of the Ingalls family, along with the other memorable residents of Walnut Grove:

Laura Ingalls – Chloe Moretz

Charles Ingalls – Matt Damon

Caroline Ingalls – Christina Hendricks

Mary Ingalls – Jennifer Lawrence

Carrie Ingalls – Emily Alyn Lind

Harriet Oleson – Kathy Bates

Nels Oleson – Bill Murray

Nellie Oleson – Hayden Panettiere

Willie Oleson – Joel Courtney

Dr. Hiram Baker – Jeff Bridges

Albert Quinn Ingalls – Jaden Smith

Isaiah Edwards – Liev Schreiber

Reverend Robert Alden – Morgan Freeman