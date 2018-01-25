Home » News » Were the 1985 Chicago Bears the greatest team in pro football history

Were the 1985 Chicago Bears the greatest team in pro football history

For one night only, a documentary film explores this question

Mark the date on your calendar.  January 29, 2018.

For one night, you can see 85: The Greatest Team in Football History in theaters.  Director Scott Prestin (The Devil’s Dominoes) brings us this in-depth examination of a football team that was so popular and successful, they had their own song.

Featuring Mike Ditka, Jim McMahon and Mike Singletary from the Bears; along with famed Chicagoans President Barrack Obama, Bill Murray and Mayor Rahm Emanuel; learn the real story behind this team’s amazing journey to a Super Bowl championship.  The film will be preceded by a trailer about the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In theaters for one night only.  Monday, January 29, 2018.  You can find your local showing and get tickets here.

 

