Anthony Mackie (left) and Sebastian Stan in ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ on Disney+.

Here it is, our last look at the action series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier before it debuts on Disney+.

Wandavision was terrific. But I have to admit, kinda looking forward to a straight-up action series.

Also, just as an aside…. why two “The”‘s in the title?