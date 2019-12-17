‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ photos show Keanu Reeves, Alex Winters together again

Keanu Reeves (right) and Alex Winters return as Bill and Ted in… ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

It’s been nearly 20 years since Bill and Ted last graced the silver screen.

And now they’re getting back together for one more sequel.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters Aug. 1, 2020. And while little is known about the upcoming film, Orion Pictures has released a few still images.

Well, three images.

In it we get our first really good look at Ted Theodore Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winters). And they’re in the old phone booth, to boot.

In addition, we see the return of Death (William Sadler), from Bogus Journey. There’s also some newcomers, who I believe are Bill and Ted’s daughters (along with a third person, as yet unidentified, but played by Kid Cudi). The images are below.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi and Samara Weaving in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’