Sasha Baron Cohen has a good year: This year’s Oscar nominations

Sasha Baron Cohen as ‘Borat’

It’s been a strange year for the movies, but that hasn’t stopped the awards season. Still some take-aways to be looked at here, but Sasha Baron Cohen made out well with two nominations (and big congrats to Maria Bakalova for being nominated for her break-out role). Very diverse list of nominations from the actor/actress categories and the Best Picture.

That, and two women nominated for Best Director, an Oscars first.

I don’t personally have any favorites just yet, although Judas and the Black Messiah was absolutely terrific, I still have a handful more to watch before I make any determinations. For example, haven’t seen Minari yet, but I was pretty happy to see Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun get nominated.

Mank leads the field, which kinda surprised me, with 10 nominations. It’s a lovely film, I just didn’t expect that one to be on top of the heap. Will it prove to be the big winner of the night? That’s remains to be seen, naturally.

What do you think of this year’s nominees, and how many have you seen at this point?

Best Picture

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed

Chadwick Boseman

Antony Hopkins

Gary Oldman

Steven Yeun

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis

Andra Day

Vanessa Kirby

Frances McDormand

Carey Mulligan

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfeld

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Yuh-Jung Youn

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg

David Fincher

Lee Isaac Chung

Chloe Zhao

Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Music (Original Song)

Fight For Me, Judas

Hear My Voice, Chicago 7

Husavik, European Song Contest

Io Si, The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is A Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Natasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over The Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vida, Aida?

Cinematography

Judas and The Black Messiah

Mank

News Of the World

Nomadland

The Trial Of the Chicago 7

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhoud

Mank

News Of The World

Soul

Sound Of Metal

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet