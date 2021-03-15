Sasha Baron Cohen has a good year: This year’s Oscar nominations

Sasha Baron Cohen as ‘Borat’

It’s been a strange year for the movies, but that hasn’t stopped the awards season. Still some take-aways to be looked at here, but Sasha Baron Cohen made out well with two nominations (and big congrats to Maria Bakalova for being nominated for her break-out role). Very diverse list of nominations from the actor/actress categories and the Best Picture.

That, and two women nominated for Best Director, an Oscars first.

I don’t personally have any favorites just yet, although Judas and the Black Messiah was absolutely terrific, I still have a handful more to watch before I make any determinations. For example, haven’t seen Minari yet, but I was pretty happy to see Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun get nominated.

Mank leads the field, which kinda surprised me, with 10 nominations. It’s a lovely film, I just didn’t expect that one to be on top of the heap. Will it prove to be the big winner of the night? That’s remains to be seen, naturally.

What do you think of this year’s nominees, and how many have you seen at this point?

Best Picture


The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Antony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfeld

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloe Zhao
Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Music (Original Song)

Fight For Me, Judas
Hear My Voice, Chicago 7
Husavik, European Song Contest
Io Si, The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Natasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vida, Aida?

Cinematography

Judas and The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of the Chicago 7

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

