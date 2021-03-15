Sasha Baron Cohen has a good year: This year’s Oscar nominations

It’s been a strange year for the movies, but that hasn’t stopped the awards season. Still some take-aways to be looked at here, but Sasha Baron Cohen made out well with two nominations (and big congrats to Maria Bakalova for being nominated for her break-out role). Very diverse list of nominations from the actor/actress categories and the Best Picture.
That, and two women nominated for Best Director, an Oscars first.
I don’t personally have any favorites just yet, although Judas and the Black Messiah was absolutely terrific, I still have a handful more to watch before I make any determinations. For example, haven’t seen Minari yet, but I was pretty happy to see Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun get nominated.
Mank leads the field, which kinda surprised me, with 10 nominations. It’s a lovely film, I just didn’t expect that one to be on top of the heap. Will it prove to be the big winner of the night? That’s remains to be seen, naturally.
What do you think of this year’s nominees, and how many have you seen at this point?
Best Picture
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Antony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun
Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfeld
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn
Directing
Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloe Zhao
Emerald Fennell
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Music (Original Song)
Fight For Me, Judas
Hear My Voice, Chicago 7
Husavik, European Song Contest
Io Si, The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Natasha
Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
International Feature Film
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vida, Aida?
Cinematography
Judas and The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of the Chicago 7
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet