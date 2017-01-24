And the 2017 Oscar nominees are





Today is one of those rare mornings when actors and others in the movie industry do not mind being awakened early by a ringing phone. As long as the person on the other end of that call is calling to congratulate them for being nominated for an Academy Award. AMPAS President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe, Emmanuel Lubezki and Jason Reitman made the announcements

With 14 nominations La La Land tied the record previously shared by All About Eve and Titanic. Arrival and Moonlight each snagged eight nominations. Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer. Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga and Mahershala Ali are among those nominated in the acting categories which may prevent a repeat of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite in 2017.

A movie mashup that got some love at the recent Golden Globe Awards, Hidden Fences also got a mention in a tweet from Buzzfeed. Here is the complete list of nominees.

Best picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Lead actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Lead actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Supporting actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Supporting actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Animated feature:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Animated short:

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

Adapted screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Original screenplay:

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”

Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Best documentary feature:

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“OJ: Made in America”

“13th”

Best documentary short subject:

“Extremist”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

Best live-action short film:

“Ennemis Interieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

Best foreign language film:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Land of Mine”

“Tanna”

“The Salesman”

“Toni Erdmann”

Film editing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

Sound editing:

“Arrival”

“Deep Water Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Sound mixing:

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One”

“13 Hours”

Production design:

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Original score:

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Original song:

Audition

Can’t Stop the Feeling

City of Stars

Empty Chair

How Far I’ll Go

Makeup and hair:

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

Costume design:

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

Visual effects:

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“Jungle Book”

“Kubo”

“Rogue One”