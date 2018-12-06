And the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards are…
Yes Virginia, awards season is again upon us. The 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have announced their nominees for 2018. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will co-host the broadcast which will be aired on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 8:00 pm EST.
Former Vice-President of the USA Dick Cheney is the subject of the biopic Vice, which received six Golden Globe nominations. A Star is Born, The Favourite and Green Book each received five nominations. A list of the release dates for nominated movies yet to be released to the public follows the list of nominees.
Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Adam McKay, Vice
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Actor in a motion picture, comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Actor in a motion picture, drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Actress in a motion picture, drama
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Glenn Close, The Wife
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Best song
“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin
“Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War
“Revelation” – Boy Erased
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born
Animated feature film
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Incredibles 2
Screenplay
Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Foreign language film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Roma (Mexico)
Girl (Belgium)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandra Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Motion picture, musical or comedy
Vice
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Green Book
Motion picture, drama
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Release dates of nominated films not yet in theaters:
December 7th
Dumplin
December 14th
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
If Beale Street Could Talk
December 21st
Mary Poppins Returns
December 28th
Destroyer
Vice
Stan & Ollie