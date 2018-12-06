And the nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards are…

Yes Virginia, awards season is again upon us. The 90-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have announced their nominees for 2018. Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will co-host the broadcast which will be aired on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 8:00 pm EST.

Former Vice-President of the USA Dick Cheney is the subject of the biopic Vice, which received six Golden Globe nominations. A Star is Born, The Favourite and Green Book each received five nominations. A list of the release dates for nominated movies yet to be released to the public follows the list of nominees.

Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Actor in a motion picture, comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Charlize Theron, Tully

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Actor in a motion picture, drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Actress in a motion picture, drama

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Glenn Close, The Wife

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Best song

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin

“Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War

“Revelation” – Boy Erased

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

Animated feature film

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Incredibles 2

Screenplay

Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Foreign language film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Roma (Mexico)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Score

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandra Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Motion picture, musical or comedy

Vice

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Green Book

Motion picture, drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Release dates of nominated films not yet in theaters:

December 7th

Dumplin

December 14th

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse

If Beale Street Could Talk



December 21st

Mary Poppins Returns

December 28th

Destroyer

Vice

Stan & Ollie