‘Blade Runner 2049’ teaser trailer debuts

by Michael Sheridan / 0
Don’t know what to think about Blade Runner 2049 just yet.

A lot of how I feel about a sequel depends on what this is a sequel to. Does this continue to story of Blade Runner as told in the original theatrical release?

Or, is this a sequel to the director’s cut version where Ford’s Decker is supposedly a replicant.

Personally, I’ve never been a fan of the re-edited versions. I like the voice over. I like the film noir, private investigator vibe of the original. And quite honestly, that’s the version that became a cult classic.

Ridley Scott didn’t directed this follow up, but he did executive produce. The film instead is helmed by Denis Villeneuve, whose done some interesting work including this year’s smart science fiction hit, Arrival.

Unfortunately we have nearly a year before this comes out.

Michael Sheridan

Michael Sheridan has written, directed and produced more than a dozen short films under the banner of Maynard Films, and has worked as a writer for more than a decade for websites, magazines and newspapers.

