Carrie Fisher has died at UCLA Medical Center

Following a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. The cause of her passing was not immediately released. She was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, but achieved fame in her own right.

Known around the world for playing “Princess Leia” in the original Star Wars trilogy, and reprising that role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, Carrie Fisher did much more than just acting. She authored four novels including the best-seller “Postcards From the Edge”, along with three non-fiction books. Carrie Fisher was also famed for her skills as a Hollywood “script doctor” whose uncredited writing efforts included work on the scripts for Hook, Sister Act, Lethal Weapon 3 and other movies.

She was born in Beverly Hills, CA and attended Beverly Hills High. She left before graduating from high school to begin her career in show business. She would later enroll at Sarah Lawrence College but never graduated because of her work on the original Star Wars film.

She actually made her film debut in 1975’s Shampoo but playing Princess Leia in Star Wars just two years later rocketed her to stardom. Aside from the remainder of the original trilogy and the more recent Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she also appeared in The Blues Brothers as the fiancee of John Belushi who he left waiting at the altar. She also appeared in many other movies including Hannah and Her Sisters, When Harry Met Sally, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and others.

CarrieCarrie Fisher was married to singer/songwriter Paul Simon, engaged to actor Dan Akyroyd and had a relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. He is the father of Fisher’s daughter Billie Catherine Lourd who is also an actress. She talked openly about her bi-polar disorder and her issues with involving the use of cocaine and misuse of prescription medications in an effort to self-medicate.

She will appear on the big screen in December of 2017 when Star Wars VIII is scheduled to be released. RIP.