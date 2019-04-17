Chucky’s back – whether you want him or not – in new ‘Child’s Play’ photos

Chucky’s back in ‘Child’s Play’ reboot

I never really got the popularity of the Child’s Play movies.

However, to be honest, I’ve never really seen any of them. Pretty sure I watched a little of the original, but that’s about it.

Now they’re doing a reboot, and this time Mark Hamill is providing the voice of red-headed killer doll, Chucky. So I’ll probably check it out.

Orion Pictures has released the first real look at this new version of Chucky, a murderous toy first introduced back in 1988. You can see them in all their glory down below. The design isn’t so far removed from the classic doll, but is perhaps less Cabbage Patch-like, and more detailed and maybe realistic. Pretty reflective of how toys today are so much more detailed than in the past.

Here’s the official, if brief, synopsis of this reboot:

A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, Child’s Play follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

And just for shits and giggles, here’s the trailer:

Child’s Play hits theaters on June 21.

What say you? Is this a film you’re looking forward to this year?

Meet the new Chucky, who’s voice is now being played by Mark Hamill