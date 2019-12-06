‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ poster revealed

The Ghostbusters maybe return in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Who ya gonna call now?

We got our first real tease of the latest attempt to breathe new life into the Ghostbusters franchise.

Sony has released a poster showing the old Ghostbuster mobile driving through an open field. This comes some months after Jason Reitman, who is directing and co-wrote the script to this sequel, unveiled a short clip of the same vehicle in a barn.

Along with the poster, we got a title. This film is officially being called, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The film is expected to be more or less a sequel, unlike the attempted reboot which failed to meet expectations (either because it wasn’t quite as good as it should have been, or because of the all-female cast, depending on who you ask).

The full ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ poster

There’s also a bit of a plot synopsis being put out, too. Here it is, although it isn’t all that much:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

A trailer is expected to debut next week. The cast includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhand.

I know what you’re thinking… who the heck is Paul Rudd, right?

Jason’s dad, Ivan Reitman (who directed and produced the original two films), is producing this one, too. Dan Aykroyd is also involved. The surviving members of the original film are expected to make appearances, but it’s unclear just how that will happen and how much of the film they will be in. This film is believed to exist within the “universe” of the original films, and isn’t expected to have any connection to the failed reboot.

Vanity Fair also, today, has a few more images which reveal Rudd and Wolfhand. And seem to speculate that perhaps the young kids in the film have some relation to one or more of the original Ghostbusters.

And as I write this, I’m starting to wonder if we’re going to see the house Ray was let, on which he put those two mortgages on to get that loan?

The film is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2020.