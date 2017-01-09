And the Golden Globe goes to…

'La La Land' wins all seven of the Golden Globes it was nominated for

Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard are two of the busiest East/West thoroughfares on the West side of the Los Angeles area. They intersect near the westernmost part of Beverly Hills and at that intersection sits the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Known for a number of things, it has been the home of the annual Golden Globe Awards presentation since 1961.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards were hosted by Jimmy Fallon. The opening number was a musical tribute to La La Land, perhaps a sign of things to come. Nominated for seven Golden Globes, it won them all. They included Best Picture Drama, Best Actor Drama for Ryan Gosling and Best Actress for Emma Stone. The film’s writer/director Damien Chazelle won awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director. With La La Land winning for Best Comedy/Musical and Moonlight winning for Best Drama, it looks like those two films will be fighting it out at this year’s Academy Awards.

Here is a complete list of the winners.

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

“La La Land”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:



Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Best Original Screenplay:

“La La Land”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

“Elle” – France

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

“Zootopia”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

“City Of Stars” – “La La Land”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Limited Series:

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sarah Paulson – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”