Star Wars: Episode VIII gets title… The Last Jedi

And so it begins.
2017 will be the year of Episode VIII, and the promotional machine officially began churning with the revelation of the film’s title.
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.
Have to say… may very well be the best title of the series.
Here’s the official word on the release from StarWars.com:
We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.
THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.