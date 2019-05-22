‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ poster revealed

Linda Hamilton is back as Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

The hype machine for the newest Terminator film is gearing up, as we get ready for our first trailer to arrive.

Today Paramount released a rather nice poster for Terminator: Dark Fate. It featured a long Linda Hamilton, armed and ready for action, walking through the desert.

Hamilton, of course, famously played the role of Sarah Connor in the original Terminator film, as well as its direct sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. That role was later played by several other actresses, including Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in the not-so-good Terminator Genisys, and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) in the underrated Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Here’s the full poster:

Full poster for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

In addition to this poster, Paramount previously released a selection of photos showing the cast of the upcoming sci-fi action flick. You can see those below.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters November 1.