Full list of 2017 Golden Globe nominations

Best Motion Picture – Drama:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Sing Street”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Original Screenplay:

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Hell Or High Water”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

“Divines” – France

“Elle” – France

“Neruda” – Chile

“The Salesman” – Iran/France

“Toni Erdmann” – Germany

Best Motion Picture – Animated:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life As A Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

“Cant Stop The Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” – “La La Land”

“Faith” – “Sing”

“Gold” – “Gold”

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Nicholas Britell– “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Johann Johannsson – “Arrival”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka– “Lion”

Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures”

Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart In The Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath”

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish”

Best Limited Series:

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B Vance – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sterling K Brown – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”